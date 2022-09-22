500 Michigan physicians support challenge to 1931 abortion ban

Protester shows support for abortion rights
Protester shows support for abortion rights(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - 500 Michigan physicians are speaking in support of abortion access. They want the state Supreme Court to resolve whether Michigan’s constitution protects abortion or not.

Today’s court filing comes from a group of doctors and health professionals known as the Committee to Protect Health Care. The group is showing its support for a lawsuit from Governor Whitmer, which challenges Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. A judge has struck down that ban, for now.

While abortion opponents say all life should be protected from conception, this group of doctors says abortion decisions should be left up to individuals.

“Medical decisions for Michigan patients should be made solely by patients in consultation with physicians,” said Dr. Rob Davidson, Committee to Protect Health Care executive director. “The government has no place in the exam room between a physician and their patient.”

There is a proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot that if passed, would add abortion rights to the state constitution. Governor Whitmer says she still wants the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in on the 1931 law.

