1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 missing after Marinette County crash

TOWN OF BEAVER, Wis. (WLUC) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in southern Marinette County.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, the crash scene was discovered at 4:00 p.m. on 3rd Road, between State Highway 64 and County P in the Town of Beaver.

A caller reported a power pole on fire. Responding deputies found that a southbound vehicle went off the road and into the east ditch, hitting the pole and stopping in a cornfield. A 53-year-old man, thrown from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man left the scene, the sheriff says, and hasn’t been located.

Sauve says significant follow-up work needs to be done on this case. It remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Medical Examiner. Sauve says names and further information will be released later.

Coleman Rescue, Pound Fire, Bay Area/Aurora Paramedics and Wisconsin Public Service all assisted at the scene. It was the fifth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.

