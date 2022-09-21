Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance.

UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund.

Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.

The Going PRO Talent Fund awards to employers to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees.

Click here for more information about the Talent Fund.

