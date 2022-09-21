Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
Employers may have an opportunity to earn some extra money
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance.
UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund.
Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
Click here for more information about the Talent Fund.
