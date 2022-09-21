Upper Michigan VA medical centers to offer free flu shots to eligible veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and community-based outpatient clinics will be offering no-cost flu shots to veterans beginning Sept. 26, 2022.

Flu shots will be available at the following locations:

Sept. 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (Drive-Thru)

Sept. 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST at the Menominee Clinic - Sept. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST at the Ironwood Clinic

Sept. 29-30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Manistique Clinic

Oct. 4-5 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Sault Saint Marie Clinic - Oct. 6-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Gladstone Clinic

Oct. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST at the Hancock Clinic

Oct. 13-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Marquette Clinic

(To be determined due to construction) Rhinelander Clinic

To be eligible for a no-cost flu shot, the participant must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care from a VA provider or in-network community care provider within the past 24 months. If they receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, they may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.

For more information about the flu, logon to http://www.prevention.va.gov/flu or http://www.cdc.gov/flu.

