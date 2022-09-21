Upper Michigan VA medical centers to offer free flu shots to eligible veterans

(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and community-based outpatient clinics will be offering no-cost flu shots to veterans beginning Sept. 26, 2022.

Flu shots will be available at the following locations:

  • Sept. 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (Drive-Thru)
  • Sept. 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST at the Menominee Clinic - Sept. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST at the Ironwood Clinic
  • Sept. 29-30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Manistique Clinic
  • Oct. 4-5 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Sault Saint Marie Clinic - Oct. 6-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Gladstone Clinic
  • Oct. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST at the Hancock Clinic
  • Oct. 13-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at the Marquette Clinic
  • (To be determined due to construction) Rhinelander Clinic

To be eligible for a no-cost flu shot, the participant must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care from a VA provider or in-network community care provider within the past 24 months. If they receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, they may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.

For more information about the flu, logon to http://www.prevention.va.gov/flu or http://www.cdc.gov/flu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer invests in veteran suicide prevention
Proceeds go to Sally's Fund
Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
Brookridge Heights bake sale
Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
A Negaunee high schooler listens to Mr. Peace.
Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance
United Way of Marquette County is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with Detroit Red...
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser