UP200 Dryland Dash 2022 set for Oct. 8 & 9

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 is most known for its Midnight Run and Jack Pines 30 dog sled races in February. Next month, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association is hosting its sixth annual UP200 Dryland Dash. On Wednesday, mushers and dogs gathered to showcase their skills.

UP200 Start and Finish Coordinator Ross Anthony said this event is going to be very different from the winter races.

“It’s a lot faster and it’s a lot shorter because of the course,” said Anthony. “These dogs are running somewhere between two or three miles, so they are much faster even though the teams are smaller. They’re pulling carts behind them and the speed is five or six times faster than what we would experience on the snow.”

Racers can enter using a rig, scooter, bike or canicross with teams of one, two, four or six dogs. Even the dogs racing in this event differ from those who run in the winter as these furry teammates specialize in short-distance sprinting. Anthony says he is expecting a big turnout this year and that means he needs more volunteers.

“We also need volunteers out on the trail,” said Anthony. “To make sure that teams get around certain parts of the trail and get around those corners and navigate the trail without any issues.”

Overall, he’s looking forward to spectators and racers alike enjoying what Marquette County’s west end has to offer.

“The Negaunee Township grounds are beautiful,” said Anthony. “They have done a great job out here with a lot of renovations in the last couple of years. The trail system out here is beautiful. So it’s a great opportunity to not only come out and see the dogs but to see what Negaunee Township is offering.”

The Dryland Dash race will take place from Oct. 8-9 and it will start at exactly 10 a.m. For more information click here.

