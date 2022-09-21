United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday.

The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community Investment Fund goes directly back to the Marquette County community, including through UWMC’s annual grant funding.

According to UWMC, last year’s grant funding allowed 24 local nonprofits to receive the crucial funding needed to continue programs improving the health, education, and financial stability of all Marquette County residents. UWMC said these programs impact residents of all ages, including providing youth scholarship programs, senior meals and transportation, and medical assistance for those in need.

This was the first time UWMC held this event to kick off their annual campaign.

The event was sponsored by Embers Credit Union, UP Health Systems, Veridea Group, Miller Pipeline, and UPHP. It was supported by over 200 volunteers and attended by over 3,500 people.

UWMC would like to thank everyone involved in making the event a success.

