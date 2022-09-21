Stormy Kromer offers limited edition UP Honor Flight hats

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several community members stepped up to fundraise for Honor Flight but now it’s Stormy Kromer’s turn. The organization is offering two limited edition hats.

“There’s a summer hat which is the wax cotton and they’re also doing a wool hat in the classic red and black plaid,” said Scott Knauf, president of U.P. Honor Flight.

A portion of the sales from each hat will be donated to the U.P. Honor Flight. The hats are available until Oct. 6.

Click here to order a limited edition Stormy Kromer.

The next U.P. Honor Flight is on September 28. TV6′s Alyssa Erwin will be on the flight and share it with us when she returns.

