State of Michigan commemorates trails with Trail Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trails Week commemorates the thousands of miles of trails in Michigan.

From hiking to off-road vehicle trails, there is no shortage of wilderness to explore. The Upper Peninsula is especially well known for its abundance of trails. Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says there are even trails you may not know about.

“I think one of the ones that people have less experience with or less knowledge of are our water trails. Those are usually along lake shores or connecting along water paths,” Pepin said.

To see the map of trails in the Upper Peninsula you can visit this website here.

