Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend.

Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.

Organizers say riders can gallop through beautiful scenery while they support Sally’s Fund.

“It’s gorgeous,” said Andi Goriesky, Sally’s Fund volunteer. “That’s why we have it at this time of the year. The colors are just starting to turn, the weather is going to be perfect just like it is every single year. Everybody has a good time. This is kind of like the end-of-summer event. Everybody really looks forward to this.”

Sally’s Ride will be Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at noon and the ride will start at 1 p.m. The ride costs $25. There will also be raffles, a silent auction and food vendors at the event.

