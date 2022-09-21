Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette

Proceeds go to Sally's Fund
Proceeds go to Sally's Fund(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend.

Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.

Organizers say riders can gallop through beautiful scenery while they support Sally’s Fund.

“It’s gorgeous,” said Andi Goriesky, Sally’s Fund volunteer. “That’s why we have it at this time of the year. The colors are just starting to turn, the weather is going to be perfect just like it is every single year. Everybody has a good time. This is kind of like the end-of-summer event. Everybody really looks forward to this.”

Sally’s Ride will be Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at noon and the ride will start at 1 p.m. The ride costs $25. There will also be raffles, a silent auction and food vendors at the event.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer invests in veteran suicide prevention
Brookridge Heights bake sale
Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
A Negaunee high schooler listens to Mr. Peace.
Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance
United Way of Marquette County is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with Detroit Red...
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser