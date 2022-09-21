NMU men’s hockey in good shape ahead of season opener

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first official day of fall with no sign of changing colors from the Houghton weather cam.

It's the first day of fall, how to win free Tombstone pizzas for a year, the U.S. Space Force drops an official song, and what's on repeat.

Plus... the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey season is right around the corner.

Head coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming season and the changes you’ll see on the ice.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

