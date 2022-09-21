NMU men’s hockey in good shape ahead of season opener

Hear from head coach Grant Potulny about the upcoming season on Upper Michigan Today episode 123
NMU men's hockey head coach Grant Potulny joins Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today...
NMU men's hockey head coach Grant Potulny joins Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today episode 123.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first official day of fall with no sign of changing colors from the Houghton weather cam.

It's the first day of fall, how to win free Tombstone pizzas for a year, the U.S. Space Force drops an official song, and what's on repeat.

Plus... the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey season is right around the corner.

Head coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming season and the changes you’ll see on the ice.

NMU men's hockey coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming hockey season and what makes his players so great.

Potulny talks about the current condition of his team and their CCHA pre-season ranking.

NMU men's hockey coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming season.

And finally, Potulny teaches Tia and Elizabeth how to properly handle their hockey sticks.

NMU men's hockey coach Grant Potulny teaches Tia and Elizabeth how to properly hold a hockey stick + shares a tip for 'chuck a puck'.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

