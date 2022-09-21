NMU men’s hockey in good shape ahead of season opener
Hear from head coach Grant Potulny about the upcoming season on Upper Michigan Today episode 123
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first official day of fall with no sign of changing colors from the Houghton weather cam.
Plus... the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey season is right around the corner.
Head coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming season and the changes you’ll see on the ice.
Potulny talks about the current condition of his team and their CCHA pre-season ranking.
And finally, Potulny teaches Tia and Elizabeth how to properly handle their hockey sticks.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.