NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021

Northern Michigan's Wildcat statue.
Northern Michigan's Wildcat statue.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year.

The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.

While enrollment has decreased, the report shows the number of transfer students is up 7.2 % from last fall, and the current retention rate of 73.3% is up from the previous rate of 72.5%.

In addition, the six-year graduation rate increased by nearly 4%, the biggest jump in recent history according to the report.

NMU serves 17,622 learners across its credit and non-credit, online and in-person educational offerings, which is 3.3% more than in 2021.

