Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance

A Negaunee high schooler listens to Mr. Peace.
A Negaunee high schooler listens to Mr. Peace.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school had a special guest Wednesday to address bullying in schools.

Negaunee High School invited Mr. Peace to speak at an assembly. Mr. Peace, or Kevin Szawala, is a youth motivational speaker from the Detroit area.

His high-energy message focused on bullying and acceptance. He encouraged students to judge people based on their character rather than their appearance.

Teachers say Mr. Peace set the tone for the whole school year.

“We like to have a speaker come in every couple of years,” said Pam Debelak, Negaunee High School special ed teacher and Peer-to-Peer coordinator. “And, remind us what is important about acceptance of all students and that message to kick off the year on a positive note. [We] want to capture kids’ hearts and take that message through the whole year.”

The assembly was sponsored by Special Olympics Michigan and the Negaunee High School Peer-to-Peer program. The Peer-to-Peer program will be celebrating National Bullying Prevention Day on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer invests in veteran suicide prevention
Proceeds go to Sally's Fund
Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
Brookridge Heights bake sale
Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
United Way of Marquette County is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with Detroit Red...
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser