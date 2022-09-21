Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school had a special guest Wednesday to address bullying in schools.

Negaunee High School invited Mr. Peace to speak at an assembly. Mr. Peace, or Kevin Szawala, is a youth motivational speaker from the Detroit area.

His high-energy message focused on bullying and acceptance. He encouraged students to judge people based on their character rather than their appearance.

Teachers say Mr. Peace set the tone for the whole school year.

“We like to have a speaker come in every couple of years,” said Pam Debelak, Negaunee High School special ed teacher and Peer-to-Peer coordinator. “And, remind us what is important about acceptance of all students and that message to kick off the year on a positive note. [We] want to capture kids’ hearts and take that message through the whole year.”

The assembly was sponsored by Special Olympics Michigan and the Negaunee High School Peer-to-Peer program. The Peer-to-Peer program will be celebrating National Bullying Prevention Day on Oct. 3.

