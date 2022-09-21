Michigan Public Service meets about affordable energy in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the Northern Center, the Michigan Public Service Commission discussed how to keep energy affordable in Michigan.

Public comments can still be given, but the core of the meeting was about the integrated resource plan which focuses on long-term energy use. The Chair of the Commission, Dan Scripps said the meeting today covered many topics.

“It’s everything from how utilities forecast increasing demand as we see an increase in electric vehicles to what sort of resources they’ll look to meet those demands. Then ultimately there’s a layer of how they do their planning,” Scripps said.

With rising costs all around, there has been a focus on keeping energy affordable. Scripps said the commission is working alongside power companies to maintain that affordability.

“There’s a number of factors that we are charged with balancing and costs and reliability along with risks from underlying fuel prices and a number of other factors,” Scripps said. “So, this is really trying to get a balanced picture going forward.”

While the commission held a public meeting Wednesday, it wasn’t the only thing on its docket. Commissioner Tremaine Phillips said it is about going out and assessing the needs of the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re also taking this opportunity to meet with local stakeholders to meet with utilities in the area. Also to meet and to outreach to customers about different ways they can access energy and telecommunications assistance,” Phillips said.

After this meeting, Scripps said the commission will continue to involve the public before it submits its plan in the coming months.

