Michigan Public Service Commission holds energy fair, public hearing at NMU set for Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) held an energy fair in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. People needing help paying their energy bills were able to find ways to get assistance through local, state and federal programs.

A number of utility providers were on hand providing information. The MPSC also held a listening session to get public input on energy affordability, accessibility, and the availability of energy assistance programs.

“We know that we have a lot of rising costs, just with inflation in general, we’re seeing that in the energy space as well, so we have a lot of agencies and organizations here to help provide information on where people can get energy assistance for those who are qualified,” said Reka Holley Voelker, MPSC communications section manager.

The MPSC is also holding a public hearing on proposed updates to the requirements of integrated resource plans Wednesday at Northern Michigan University. That hearing is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

