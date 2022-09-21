Menominee County Sheriff’s Office increases patrols in construction zones

By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in work zones across the county. This is to keep construction workers safe.

“We’ve been getting a lot of complaints. The workers out there have had a few close calls with vehicles not slowing down or moving over,” said Thomas Draze, Menominee County Undersheriff.

Draze said on Tuesday, deputies issued six citations for speed in less than four hours. He said the sheriff’s office is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy.

“No warnings are given. We have had this up on our Facebook page warning drivers this is coming up,” Draze said.

Draze said work zones on M-35 and US-41 are the main focus of patrols. Increased deputy presence on M-35 started last week after working with the Menominee County Road Commission.

“We talked to the road commission, and they are going to refund us for our wages used in traffic enforcement,” Draze said.

Draze said about half of the violators are out-of-town drivers and half are locals.

“So far, everybody who has been pulled over who is from the area realized what they did and said they saw our warnings and should have known better,” Draze said.

The punishment for speeding varies depending on how fast you were driving, but Draze said speeding in a construction zone amplifies the citation.

Deputies will continue to heavily patrol construction zones until the end of the season, which is typically the beginning of November.

