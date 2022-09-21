Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for streets for new housing development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission Tuesday approved plans for new streets that will lead to a new housing development from the Veridea Group.

The Commission approved the plan that will see roads and utilities constructed near the corner of M-553 and Division Street. That will be the site of the Hemlock Development, a plan for housing proposed by Veridea. The number and style of housing are not known yet. Marquette’s City Engineer, Mikael Kilpela, discussed the next steps after the meeting.

“Veridea’s engineering firm, U.P. Engineers, is going to revise their plans to meet staff comments and once they provide us with an updated set of plans we will review those, and then we will pursue permitting and then we can get started with the road and utility construction,” Kilpela said.

Construction on the streets could begin this fall or early next spring.

