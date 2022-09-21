Marquette County highlights importance of voting

Marquette County is trying to education people on why they should vote.
League of Women Voters PowerPoint presentation at Marquette Alternative high school.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration day and poll officials want voters to ensure they’re ready for the general election in November.

Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma says absentee ballots are available online now and will be available in person on Sept. 29. Talsma says registering to vote is important because everyone deserves to have their voice heard.

“Your voice needs to be heard, these are the people making your everyday decisions in your life,” said Talsma. “It’s always good to have a voice and make sure you do your homework and that you know before you go to the polls what direction you want to go.”

To ensure everyone can have their voices heard, the League of Women Voters of Marquette County used Tuesday to encourage a new generation to register. League Member Pri Burnham met with students of voting age at Marquette Alternative High School to explain the importance of young voters visiting the polls.

“They think their vote doesn’t matter or count,” said Burnham. “So part of our messages is yes it does, your vote is your voice. So we really wanted to stress how important it was to vote.”

Marquette Alternative High School Senior Camren Houghton said voting helps people his age determine what happens in their country as it changes.

“It really helps people our age get our voices out and be able to pick on what we want to happen in the country,” said Houghton. “We are the new generation to be able to vote and our vote matters to get our opinions heard.”

You have until Oct. 24 to register to vote and until Oct. 25 to drop an absentee ballot in the mail otherwise, polls will be open on Nov. 8.

