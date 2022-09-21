Man wanted on drug charges extradited from Las Vegas to Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man wanted on drug charges in Iron County was located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Michigan State Police and the Iron County Prosecutors office recently extradited Donald Kurth from Las Vegas to Iron County.

Kurth was located and identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan police while they were investigating an unrelated crime.

He was held on a MSP warrant while arrangements were made to extradite him back to Michigan.

Kurth was arraigned on Monday, September 19 in Iron County. He is lodged in the Iron County Jail on a $350,000 cash bond.

Kurth is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Absconding from Justice.

