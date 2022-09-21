Cool, showery transition to fall in the U.P.
Swift exchange from summer to autumn Thursday as northerly gales, lake effect rain bring abundant sweater weather.
Building high pressure rushes into Upper Michigan Wednesday night, resulting in a sweeping seasonal exchange from summer to fall. Autumn 2022 in the U.P. begins on the cool side -- driven by a north wind that brings fresh lake effect rain showers through Thursday, drying into Friday before a Northern Plains system brings scattered showers over the weekend.
Frosty conditions are expected especially in interior locations Friday morning. Plant protection tips can be found on almanac.com.
Early next week, a cold system from the Canadian Shield enters the U.P. in a nearly north-to-south trajectory, reinforcing below-seasonal temps in the region plus cool showers and northerly gales.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers; gusty northwest winds over 25 mph
>Lows: Upper 30s to Upper 40s (cooler in the western interior)
Thursday - Fall Begins 9:03/8:03 p.m. CT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers, clearing out towards evening; cool with north breezes over 20 mph
>Highs: Upper 40s to Upper 50s (cooler near Lake Superior)
Friday: Patchy a.m. frost, then mostly sunny and milder
>Highs: 60s
Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain; southerly breezes
>Highs: 60
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes
>Highs: 60
Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest through north winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Early showers east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 50
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.