Cool, showery transition to fall in the U.P.

Swift exchange from summer to autumn Thursday as northerly gales, lake effect rain bring abundant sweater weather.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Building high pressure rushes into Upper Michigan Wednesday night, resulting in a sweeping seasonal exchange from summer to fall. Autumn 2022 in the U.P. begins on the cool side -- driven by a north wind that brings fresh lake effect rain showers through Thursday, drying into Friday before a Northern Plains system brings scattered showers over the weekend.

Frosty conditions are expected especially in interior locations Friday morning. Plant protection tips can be found on almanac.com.

Early next week, a cold system from the Canadian Shield enters the U.P. in a nearly north-to-south trajectory, reinforcing below-seasonal temps in the region plus cool showers and northerly gales.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers; gusty northwest winds over 25 mph

>Lows: Upper 30s to Upper 40s (cooler in the western interior)

Thursday - Fall Begins 9:03/8:03 p.m. CT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers, clearing out towards evening; cool with north breezes over 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 40s to Upper 50s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Friday: Patchy a.m. frost, then mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain; southerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest through north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Early showers east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 50

