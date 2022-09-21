Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association

Brookridge Heights bake sale
Brookridge Heights bake sale(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living community is raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

Brookridge Heights in Marquette hosted a bake sale Wednesday. Residents, staff and their families baked goods and sold them for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Organizers say the event combined Brookridge Height’s two biggest passions – supporting others and baking.

“There are a lot of folks that live here that are dealing and living with Alzheimer’s,” said Jamie Weeder, Brookridge Heights resident experience director. “If we can support them, we of course want to, to the best of our ability. What better way for our residents to support them than to bake?”

Representatives from Brookridge Heights will be participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday.

