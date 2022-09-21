Breezy & damp day

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A cold front passes through the area by late morning. Then, winds will increase and conditions become breezy with northwest winds gusting around 30 to 35mph. This afternoon lake effect rain showers develop and continue through tomorrow morning as an upper-level trough moves in with cooler air. Temperatures will plunge on Thursday with the coldest air coming into Friday morning leading to a widespread frost. Another disturbance will keep scattered showers around this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 60s west, mid to upper 60s central and east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest and north wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Friday: A cold morning with frost. Then, partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

