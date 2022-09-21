Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center

Ford Center Sawmill
Ford Center Sawmill(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Sep. 21, 2022
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening.

Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.

Wayne Abba, Ford Sawmill Historic Group volunteer, described why the group decided to take action.

“There was a rumor that Michigan Tech planned to close the sawmill and demolish it so a group of us got together to see if we could restore it to its prior use as an exhibit,” Abba said.

Abba adds that this is especially important to residents because many have a connection to the Ford era in the U.P.

“There’s a tremendous local ancestral legacy that goes back to those days,” Abba said.

Moving forward, the committee plans to work with the Henry Ford Foundation to preserve the site. Its Facebook page and website are still in the works.

