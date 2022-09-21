3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.
According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams, Maddi Hebebrand and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Ohio died after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

Warrensville Heights police said the boy died Sept. 14 as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.

Dontez died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation. Further details were not provided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising

Latest News

The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
Washington Monument vandalized
The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
RAW: Workers clean Washington Monument vandalism
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company