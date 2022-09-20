Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a community fundraiser this Saturday for a Marquette family going through a difficult time with medical expenses. In June, Larry Weaver was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.

The medical expenses have been mounting and now some friends have organized the ‘Weaver Tuff Benefit’ at the Silver Creek Church in Harvey. The outdoor event will include carnival-style games, raffles, a silent auction, and a watermelon 50-50.

“They’re just a great family and they’re really in need, they have astronomical bills and Larry has been out of work since June. I think if we can just help Larry in any way we can just to take that burden of financial stressors off of him to keep things going for them,” said Jennifer Deiter, event organizer.

The Island Food Truck will also be there for the event and will be donating a portion of the sales to the Weaver family. The Weaver Tuff Benefit is from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the Silver Creek Church in Harvey.

