UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County

(wluctv6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.

“Application drives are a great opportunity for job seekers and employers to connect,” said Seth Harris, UP Michigan Works! communications coordinator. “These events are geared towards making the process of finding employment and employees much easier.”

For more information regarding the event, contact Upper Michigan Works! at 1-800-285-9675

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
File Graphic
Names released of 2 arrested for cocaine possession near Covington
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising
Gov. Whitmer pens agreement to create the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition

Latest News

The courthouse overlooks downtown Crystal Falls
Renovations on Iron County Courthouse nearly complete
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
The pantry is always looking for donations of non-perishable, non-expired goods, toiletries and...
NMU Food Pantry helps students facing food insecurity
Home prices to stabilize as mortgage rates increase