UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.

“Application drives are a great opportunity for job seekers and employers to connect,” said Seth Harris, UP Michigan Works! communications coordinator. “These events are geared towards making the process of finding employment and employees much easier.”

For more information regarding the event, contact Upper Michigan Works! at 1-800-285-9675

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.