Two arrested on meth charges in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman and Gwinn man have been arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

On Saturday, September 17, the Marquette City Police Department pulled over a vehicle on McClellan Ave for a traffic violation.

During the stop and investigation, officers learned that two of the people inside the car had unrelated outstanding arrests warrants.

Upon further investigation, officers located paraphernalia suspected to be used for methamphetamine and over 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

27 -year-old Shireen Elizabeth-Brondi Glenn and 26-year-old Allen James Hutchens were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The charge is a felony and punishable to up to 10 years or $15,000.

Both Hutchens and Glenn were arraigned on Monday, September 19, in the 96th District Court. Hutchens was released on personal recognizance. Glenn’s bond was set at $5000 cash.

Glenn is currently lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

