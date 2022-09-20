Renovations on Iron County Courthouse nearly complete

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Courthouse stands tall atop the hill overlooking downtown Crystal Falls. For the first time in three decades, the courthouse is getting a major renovation.

The courthouse is a landmark of Iron County and the $1 million worth of renovations on the historic building are nearly complete.

“They are very needed. It has been well overdue for the boiler system, the roofs and windows. There is a project going on right now in the jail,” said John Lortie, Iron County Facilities & Maintenance supervisor.

The projects started in early summer and with the exception of control board upgrades in the jail, renovations will be done before snowfall.

It is mostly funded through money received during the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

“The roof is done now, the windows are just about done, the air conditioning units, they are wrapping up almost everything,” said Jacob Conery, Iron County District 5 Commissioner.

The new windows are replicas of the old ones, so no remodeling was needed. The up-to-date boilers and windows will save the county energy costs.

“[With the boilers], you probably went from about 60 percent efficiency to 90 percent,” Lortie said. “The old windows were double paned, but they were the old style. These new ones are better insulated and have a better reflective coating.”

The courthouse was built in 1890 and is a historic building in Crystal Falls. Conery said it is important to restore pieces of local history.

“It has historical value,” Conery explained. “People know Crystal Falls because they come up the hill and seeing the big clock tower. It is a beautiful building, and it is our duty to keep it that way.”

Lortie said the next major renovation project in the future will be upkeep on the exterior structure and framework. For now, the 132-year-old building will hopefully overlook Crystal Falls for years to come.

