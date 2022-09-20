Ore Dock celebrates ‘Brew Feast’

Food and beer in the U.P.
Testing the torch for culinary purposes
Testing the torch for culinary purposes
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six food stations paired up with Ore Dock Brewing Co. for a “Brew Feast” on Monday.

This is the second year the Upper Michigan Chapter of the American Culinary Federation threw a Brew Feast at the Ore Dock in Marquette.

An organizer says this annual event showcases the hard work of U.P. culinarians and chefs. He says the purpose is to appreciate good food and try new things.

“Food in my personal opinion is the one thing that can bring anyone together. There’s peace at the dinner table. Unless it’s like a Packers/Bears game,” said Christopher Durley, vice president for the U.P. Chapter of the American Culinary Federation. “It’s important because this is our passion. This is our life. Everyone that’s presenting food today – this is what we do to pay our bills.”

Part of the money raised from Brew Feast will be donated to Northern Michigan University’s Hospitality Club.

