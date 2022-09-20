NMU’s Larson named CCHA Preseason Player of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University hockey freshman Joey Larson has been named the CCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year, announced by the league on Monday.

Larson joins the Wildcats after an impressive season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). During the 21-22 regular season, Larson registered career highs in points (32-34-66) and goals (32) in 62 games. He led the entire 21-22 USHL Playoffs with 17 points (4-13-17) in nine games. Larson’s 13 assists tied Trevor Lewis (Des Moines Buccaneers, 2005-06) for the third-most assists in a single Playoff in USHL Tier I history. His 17 points also tied sixth all-time with Jack Badini (Chicago Steel, 2016-17) in a single Tier I Playoffs.

Before his junior hockey career, the Brighton, MI native was awarded Michigan’s prestigious ‘Mr. Hockey Award’ following a dominant senior season at Hartland High School in 2019. The Wildcats begin their season on Saturday, October 1st as they welcome Bowling Green to the Berry Events Center for a CCHA contest to open the 2022-23 season.

