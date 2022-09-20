NMU’s Larson named CCHA Preseason Player of the Year

Scored 66 points in 62 games with USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University hockey freshman Joey Larson has been named the CCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year, announced by the league on Monday.

Larson joins the Wildcats after an impressive season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). During the 21-22 regular season, Larson registered career highs in points (32-34-66) and goals (32) in 62 games. He led the entire 21-22 USHL Playoffs with 17 points (4-13-17) in nine games. Larson’s 13 assists tied Trevor Lewis (Des Moines Buccaneers, 2005-06) for the third-most assists in a single Playoff in USHL Tier I history. His 17 points also tied sixth all-time with Jack Badini (Chicago Steel, 2016-17) in a single Tier I Playoffs.

Before his junior hockey career, the Brighton, MI native was awarded Michigan’s prestigious ‘Mr. Hockey Award’ following a dominant senior season at Hartland High School in 2019. The Wildcats begin their season on Saturday, October 1st as they welcome Bowling Green to the Berry Events Center for a CCHA contest to open the 2022-23 season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Names released of 2 arrested for cocaine possession near Covington
Gov. Whitmer pens agreement to create the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition
Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health joins Tia and Elizabeth as a guest on Upper Michigan...
Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette
Fall colors in Marquette County
National Weather Service, UP Travel give fall color outlook

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
MTU’s Pietila named All-CCHA Preseason First Team
NMU Women's soccer holds off Saginaw Valley State
9-18-22: NMU Women's Soccer takes down Saginaw Valley State
CCHA one step closer to reality with unveiling of conference logo
Four U.P. Players named to All-CCHA Preseason First Team
(NMU Graphic)
NMU projected second, MTU fifth in CCHA Preseason Poll