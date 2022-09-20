NMU Food Pantry helps students facing food insecurity

By Justin Van't Hof
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Food Pantry is seeing increased use with food costs at record highs due to inflation.

The pantry directors say students are especially at risk for food insecurity since many are far away from home. On average about 50 to 60 students use the pantry each week according to the directors.

They say the pantry is always looking for donations of non-perishable, non-expired goods, toiletries and spare pots and pans.

“We are excited that we can be an opportunity for those students on campus that potentially feel those effects of inflation a little bit stronger,” NMU Food Pantry Co-Director Breann Wallrap said. “Having the opportunity to come here to the pantry and just help a little bit on their weekly grocery bill. We are really excited about that.”

Co-Director Anastasia Greer says students should not be embarrassed about using the pantry.

“We are very clear to students; we want them to know that we are very laid back,” Greer said. “We know that they need support in some ways, and we are just here to support them. We do not judge the students in any way, so we are very big in making sure they know that.”

Visit the pantry’s website to learn more about what it needs for donations and what hours it is open.

