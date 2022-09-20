Mission Point resort owner named finalist for national award

(NSBA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Mark Ware of Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island has been recognized as a finalist for a national small business advocate award, according to a press release from the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM).

The National Small Business Association’s (NSBA) 2022 Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year award recognizes small business owners who go above and beyond in advocating for policies to improve America’s small businesses.

“Mark Ware has done amazing things at Mission Point and is a tremendous advocate for small businesses,” said SBAM President and CEO Brian Calley. “It’s well-earned and exciting to see the National SBA recognize his talent and devotion to small businesses.”

Ware is a strong advocate for small business staffing issues in rural areas and has worked continuously with lawmakers to streamline the work visa process to temporarily hire individuals from other countries. As a result of his dedicated work, Mission Point experienced revenue and employment growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting the Mackinac Island economy.

“Mark has successfully blended his business and his advocacy work—and it’s proved to be of great benefit to all small businesses,” stated NSBA Board Chair Mike Stanek of Hunt Imaging, LLC in Berea, Ohio. “His dedication to small-business advocacy at every turn makes him an outstanding advocate.”

Ware was one of five small business owners named as a finalist for this honor.

