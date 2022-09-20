Meet Marquette County’s new register of deeds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has a new register of deeds.

Aiden McKindles will now be handling land records for the county.

She is born and raised in Marquette and studied political science and English at Northern Michigan University. She then obtained a paralegal degree from Lake Superior State University.

McKindles worked as a paralegal and as a land researcher in the U.P.

Now, she will verify land documents for the largest county in Michigan.

