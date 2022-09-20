Meet Marquette County’s new register of deeds

She’s a Marquette local and studied in the U.P.
Marquette County Logo
Marquette County Logo(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold and Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has a new register of deeds.

Aiden McKindles will now be handling land records for the county.

She is born and raised in Marquette and studied political science and English at Northern Michigan University. She then obtained a paralegal degree from Lake Superior State University.

McKindles worked as a paralegal and as a land researcher in the U.P.

Now, she will verify land documents for the largest county in Michigan.

