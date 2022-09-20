Marquette Fashion Show calls for all types of models

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Fashion Show says it hopes to be an event the Upper Peninsula has never seen.

With 200 seats, 40 VIP seats and live models on a runway – McConnel says it will be a memorable experience with knowledge for a lifetime. There will be pit photography and a second room with up to 50 vendors.

The show takes place Oct. 1, 1-7 p.m. at 148 West Washington Street in Marquette. Tickets for regular seating are $25 and VIP seats are $40.

Producer Pearl Ann Rose McConnel has experience in New York Fashion Week, and with 14 different fashion shows. She says she will bring her fashion show knowledge to the U.P. and give everyone a glimpse of the bright city.

The event is to get members from all aspects of the community together. Students, local businesses, adults, and kids are welcome.

McConnel invites all to be a part of a spectacular event or come take pictures of loved ones “as they strut their stuff” on the catwalk.

The Marquette Fashion Show is currently accepting applications for a few more models and it says all bodies are welcome. It is also seeking two culinary students to showcase two or more treats for purchase at the event.

The following applications are being accepted until Monday, Sept. 26:

Student designers

Vendors

Local designers

Makeup and hair teams

Pit photographers

Models

You can apply by sending an email to fashionshowmarquette@gmail.com. Or, contact the show through Facebook or Instagram.

