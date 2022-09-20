Gov. Whitmer appoints NMU alumnus to Michigan Civil Rights Commission

Luke Londo’s appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate
Luke Londo
Luke Londo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Londo, an NMU alumnus, was appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Londo, an independent of Hazel Park, is a senior public relations manager for the Rocket Community Fund and a council member for the City of Hazel Park.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in political science and journalism from Northern Michigan University. He is currently pursuing his Master of Public Administration there, too.

Londo is appointed for a term commencing Sept. 19, 2022, and expiring Dec. 31, 2025. He succeeds Stacie Clayton whose term expired Dec. 31, 2021.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 to carry out the guarantees against discrimination articulated in Article I, Section 2. The commission is charged with investigating alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race, color or national origin, genetic information, sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record and physical and mental disability.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

