Front brings some storms later on

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A frontal system will move through the area tonight. Showers and storms will develop across the west end of the U.P. this evening through tonight. Some could be strong to severe with strong winds and large hail. Then, an upper-level trough will dig in across the Great Lakes over the next couple of days bringing a colder air mass. Below normal temperatures sets in for the rest of the week. This will likely lead to widespread frost Friday morning as lows will plunge into the 30s.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with evening showers and storms in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s west, low 70s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Cloudy, cooler with lake effect rain showers in the northerly wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning frost

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

