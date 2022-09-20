Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for childcare

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday.

Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more funding for childcare and child wellbeing.

When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to childcare.

“We think that instead of doing the courthouse renovations and other areas that they’re designating far more money to,” said Shilpa Jhobalia, Great Start Parent Coalition parent liaison. “We would like them to reconsider that allocation and increase that funding. […] We have to really come together as a community and find tangible, creative solutions to meet everyone’s needs.”

After the march, families made public input at the County Commissioners’ meeting about their grievances. Gerry Corkin, Marquette County Board chair, responded by saying that childcare is not Marquette County’s responsibility.

“It’s not Marquette County’s main duty to provide childcare for all of Marquette County,” said Corkin. “You don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s not our responsibility. We will cooperate with the federal dollars to help solve the problem. But, [our job] is not to provide childcare for all of Marquette County when you’re talking about millions and millions of dollars to do it.”

