Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for childcare

Children's March
Children's March(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday.

Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more funding for childcare and child wellbeing.

When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to childcare.

“We think that instead of doing the courthouse renovations and other areas that they’re designating far more money to,” said Shilpa Jhobalia, Great Start Parent Coalition parent liaison. “We would like them to reconsider that allocation and increase that funding. […] We have to really come together as a community and find tangible, creative solutions to meet everyone’s needs.”

After the march, families made public input at the County Commissioners’ meeting about their grievances. Gerry Corkin, Marquette County Board chair, responded by saying that childcare is not Marquette County’s responsibility.

“It’s not Marquette County’s main duty to provide childcare for all of Marquette County,” said Corkin. “You don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s not our responsibility. We will cooperate with the federal dollars to help solve the problem. But, [our job] is not to provide childcare for all of Marquette County when you’re talking about millions and millions of dollars to do it.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
File Graphic
Names released of 2 arrested for cocaine possession near Covington
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet

Latest News

The Gwinn Area School Board is discussing a new flag policy that would ban gay pride flags from...
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
League of Women Voters PowerPoint presentation at Marquette Alternative high school.
Marquette County highlights importance of voting
Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for streets for new housing development
MPSC Energy Fair
Michigan Public Service Commission holds energy fair, public hearing at NMU set for Wednesday