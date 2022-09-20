Escape Marquette unveils new game
Years in the making, ‘Magic Castle’ is now up and running by popular request
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette’s new game is now open to players.
Founder Anna Hemstock says it’s an excellent game for both first-timers and repeat players. Take a look inside the ‘Magic Castle’.
General manager Christian Sharp says this room is the best game Escape Marquette has ever put together.
Hemstock shares the inspiration behind the game and how the building and design all came together.
You can visit www.escapemarquette.com to book your next visit.
