Escape Marquette unveils new game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette’s new game is now open to players.

Founder Anna Hemstock says it’s an excellent game for both first-timers and repeat players. Take a look inside the ‘Magic Castle’.

Check out the new game "Magic Castle" at Escape Marquette.

General manager Christian Sharp says this room is the best game Escape Marquette has ever put together.

Hemstock shares the inspiration behind the game and how the building and design all came together.

The new game features new electronic puzzles for patrons to figure out.

You can visit www.escapemarquette.com to book your next visit.

