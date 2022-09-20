DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is finalizing development plans for a new public outdoor shooting range in Richmond Township.

The Marquette Range site is located on property the DNR is leasing from Cleveland Cliffs near Goose Lake in Marquette County. It is accessible off Marquette County Road 480, from the Goose Lake Access Road.

Development of a new public range will enable the DNR and Cleveland Cliffs to close an informal, makeshift target shooting location that, though popular, is not suitable for public use.

The new range will meet or exceed Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines. It also will provide hunters with the opportunity to increase firearm proficiency and safety, and allow recreational shooters to practice their sport in a safe, accommodating area.

“We’re excited to see this project moving into the final stages, because everyone has put in a lot of time and effort to get it right for the community and for our customers,” said Lori Burford, DNR shooting range specialist. “This will be the first DNR-managed shooting range in the Upper Peninsula, available to anyone who wants to enjoy shooting sports.”

The public may attend the Sept. 29 open house between 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the Richmond Township Hall in Palmer.

DNR staff will showcase the different components of the range and offer time for people to ask questions and share feedback.

Those who cannot attend the open house are encouraged to share comments via email to Lori Burford at BurfordL@Michigan.gov by Oct. 6.

Additional information on the Marquette Range project and all DNR range development plans are available on the department’s shooting range updates webpage .

