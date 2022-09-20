Clouding up to overnight rain, thunder through Wednesday morning
Some heavy rain, hail-producing thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as fall season approaches in the U.P.
Warm and humid air flows into Upper Michigan Tuesday night, ahead of a Northern Plains system that brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region though early Wednesday. It’s a final round of summer warmth and showers before Fall 2022 in the U.P. begins on the cool side -- driven by a north wind that brings fresh lake effect rain showers Wednesday through Thursday.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms starting west in the evening, spreading east through Wednesday morning; few storms can be strong to severe, producing hail, strong gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain; gusty south winds over 20 mph; warm and humid
>Lows: 50s
Wednesday, Last Day of Summer: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with lake effect rain showers over the northwest wind belts; gusty northwest winds over 25 mph
>Highs: 60
Thursday - Fall Begins 9:03/8:03 p.m. CT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers; cool with north breezes
>Highs: 50s
Friday: Patchy a.m. frost, then mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: 60
Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain; seasonably mild with southerly breezes
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes
>Highs: 60
Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest through north winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 50s
