Childhood cancer program to benefit from Superior Health Foundation Gala

Learn about the District 10 Lions Club program and the fundraising dinner on Upper Michigan Today episode 122
Jim LaJoie of the Superior Health Foundation and Christine Smith of the District 10 Lions Club...
Jim LaJoie of the Superior Health Foundation and Christine Smith of the District 10 Lions Club join Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today episode 122.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect fall colors to peak a bit later this year.

Peak fall colors, Preslie rings the bell, the magic of Disney, and a record-breaking number of milkshake options.

Plus... the Superior Health Foundation is preparing for its annual gala fundraiser.

Executive director Jim LaJoie shares details of that event and what your attendance means for the community.

What to expect from the upcoming Superior Health Foundation gala.

The District 10 Lions Club is this year’s beneficiary of the Superior Health Foundation gala.

Christine Smith explains how the funds will impact her club’s childhood cancer program.

How the District 10 Lions Club will benefit from the upcoming Superior Health Foundation gala.

You can visit superiorhealthfoundation.org for more information and to purchase your tickets for the upcoming gala.

And finally... banned books have been a hot topic in the media and schools this past year.

Can you differentiate between a banned and unbanned book? Some answers may surprise you.

Over 2,000 books have been banned in schools over the last year, and some of them might surprise you.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Names released of 2 arrested for cocaine possession near Covington
Gov. Whitmer pens agreement to create the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition
Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health joins Tia and Elizabeth as a guest on Upper Michigan...
Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette
Fall colors in Marquette County
National Weather Service, UP Travel give fall color outlook

Latest News

Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising
Gov. Whitmer pens agreement to create the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition
Tia puts Elizabeth to the test in this banned books quiz.
Banned Books Quiz
District 10 Lions Club to Benefit from Superior Health Foundation Gala
District 10 Lions Club to Benefit from Superior Health Foundation Gala