Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this weekend

Walk to end Alzheimer's
Walk to end Alzheimer's(Kheron Alston)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is walking for a cause this weekend.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this Saturday. The internationally held walk is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Last year, the Marquette event raised over $36,000. In Michigan, the event takes place in 25 locations across the state in September and October.

Organizers say the event raises money, but also raises awareness about the disease.

“It’s really an awareness-building campaign,” said Melissa Thompson, Alzheimer’s Association Northern Michigan regional director. “This is something that for many, many years people had a stigma about talking about. It shows in numbers how many people are there to support you.”

Registration will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. An opening ceremony will start at 10 a.m. with the walk to follow.

To register for or donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, click here or call (800) 272-3900.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
File Graphic
Names released of 2 arrested for cocaine possession near Covington
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising
Gov. Whitmer pens agreement to create the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition

Latest News

Some heavy rain, hail-producing thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as fall...
Clouding up to overnight rain, thunder through Wednesday morning
DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Poster for the event
Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church