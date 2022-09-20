Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is walking for a cause this weekend.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this Saturday. The internationally held walk is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Last year, the Marquette event raised over $36,000. In Michigan, the event takes place in 25 locations across the state in September and October.

Organizers say the event raises money, but also raises awareness about the disease.

“It’s really an awareness-building campaign,” said Melissa Thompson, Alzheimer’s Association Northern Michigan regional director. “This is something that for many, many years people had a stigma about talking about. It shows in numbers how many people are there to support you.”

Registration will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. An opening ceremony will start at 10 a.m. with the walk to follow.

To register for or donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, click here or call (800) 272-3900.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.