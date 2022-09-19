Women's Wildcat soccer takes down the Cardinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team continued their hot start to the season, claiming a 4-1 victory over Saginaw Valley State on Sunday. NMU improves to 7-0-1 this season with a 4-0 GLIAC record.

The Green and Gold jumped in front early off the foot of freshman Molly Pistorius. After nearly a half-hour of game-time with back-and-forth-action, Maria Storm found the goal with less than two minutes left in the half for a 2-0 halftime lead. A dozen minutes into half two, Brooke Pietila made it a 3-0 advantage, but SVSU got it back minutes after.

Brenna Musser put the finishing touches on the game in the 86th minute with another NMU goal. The Wildcats would be victorious 4-1.

“It was a strong effort today against Saginaw,” Molly Pistorius commented in the postgame. “We pushed through to the very end and came out with a win and a great 6-point weekend.”

“We came into this weekend knowing we needed 6 points,” Maria Storm added. “We did what we needed to do as a team to get the job done. Now it’s time to shift our focus to Friday.”

The Wildcats will hit the road, as they will take on reigning national champions Grand Valley State on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

