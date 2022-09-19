Wildcat Golf Teams prepare for competition in Ohio

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both the Wildcat Golf Teams are on the road Monday, Sept. 19 through Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The women’s team will start their fall season in Columbus, Ohio. The ‘Cat will compete in the Champions for Women’s Golf Classic at the Champions Golf Course. Champions Golf Course is considered one of Central Ohio’s most challenging public courses because of its rolling fairways, mature trees, demanding doglegs, undulating greens, and hilly terrain. It has a yardage of 6536 and a slope of 125. The par for the course is a unique 70.

The Wildcat men are also competing down in Ohio. They will be playing for gold in the Doc Spragg Invitational hosted by Findlay.

The team is playing at Findlay Country Club which is known for its smooth and quick greens, immaculate bunkers, and pristine tee and fairway conditions. The course is a 72 par with a yardage of 6730 and a slope of 134.

