Warm start then cool fall pattern

Above normal temperatures expected today and tomorrow. Then, the pattern shifts as an upper-level trough and surface frontal system move through tomorrow night through Wednesday. This will bring some showers to the west and north tomorrow evening. Then, lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts during the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Noticeably cooler air sets in on Thursday with highs dropping into the 50s with lows Friday morning in the 30s, which will likely lead to patchy frost. Temperatures will rebound to seasonal ranges on Friday. Another system will bring more scattered showers this upcoming weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s west, low to mid-70s north and east

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with evening showers in the northwest

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.