UPAWS holding discount microchip clinic

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and 24PetWatch are holding a discount microchip clinic beginning Monday, September 19.

There are 100 microchip discounts available.

The clinic is open to Marquette County residents only.

There is one discounted ($10.00) microchip per household. Additional pets can be microchipped for $25.00 (at the same appointment time)

Dogs, cats, and bunnies that are over 8 weeks old can be microchipped.

Pet owners must be over 18 years old and bring identification proof that they are a Marquette County resident.

An appointment is required and can be made here.

