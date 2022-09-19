UPAWS holding discount microchip clinic
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and 24PetWatch are holding a discount microchip clinic beginning Monday, September 19.
There are 100 microchip discounts available.
The clinic is open to Marquette County residents only.
There is one discounted ($10.00) microchip per household. Additional pets can be microchipped for $25.00 (at the same appointment time)
Dogs, cats, and bunnies that are over 8 weeks old can be microchipped.
Pet owners must be over 18 years old and bring identification proof that they are a Marquette County resident.
An appointment is required and can be made here.
