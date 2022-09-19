Summer showers, warmth before cooling down towards fall

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Warm and humid air flows into Upper Michigan Monday night, ahead of a Northern Plains system that brings scattered showers and few thunderstorms to the region Tuesday evening through early Wednesday -- a final hurrah of summer warmth and showers before Fall 2022 in the U.P. begins on the cool side, driven by a north wind and refreshing rain showers towards Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; moderate to heavy rain possible; patchy fog; southeast through south through southwest winds 10 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Lower 50s to Lower 60s (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers early, then scattered showers and few thunderstorms starting west in the evening; gusty south winds over 20 mph; warm

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Wednesday, Last Day of Summer: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then cool lake effect rain showers over the north wind belts in the afternoon; gusty north winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Thursday - Fall Begins 9:03/8:03 p.m. CT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers; cool with northwest breezes

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Patchy a.m. frost, then mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain; seasonably mild with southerly breezes

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

