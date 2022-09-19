Summer showers, warmth before cooling down towards fall

Above seasonal temps, scattered showers and isolated storms into late Tuesday before cool polar air sweeps the U.P. towards fall season.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Warm and humid air flows into Upper Michigan Monday night, ahead of a Northern Plains system that brings scattered showers and few thunderstorms to the region Tuesday evening through early Wednesday -- a final hurrah of summer warmth and showers before Fall 2022 in the U.P. begins on the cool side, driven by a north wind and refreshing rain showers towards Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; moderate to heavy rain possible; patchy fog; southeast through south through southwest winds 10 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Lower 50s to Lower 60s (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers early, then scattered showers and few thunderstorms starting west in the evening; gusty south winds over 20 mph; warm

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Wednesday, Last Day of Summer: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then cool lake effect rain showers over the north wind belts in the afternoon; gusty north winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Thursday - Fall Begins 9:03/8:03 p.m. CT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers; cool with northwest breezes

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Patchy a.m. frost, then mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain; seasonably mild with southerly breezes

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

