Strong earthquake shakes Mexico

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
File Graphic
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
Grow Maxx sign going up at the new facility
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
Celebrations for fall season commence at Draver Park.
Big Bay residents celebrate fall season at nearby park
A groovy VW Microbus
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

Latest News

A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre...
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges
Gov. Whitmer pens agreement to create the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax