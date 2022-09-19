The Ryan Report - Sept. 18, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of September talking to UP Health System (UPHS) - Marquette’s CEO, Gar Atchison.

Atchison serves as the CEO for UPHS - Marquette as well as Market President for UPHS - Bell, Marquette, and Portage. This week, he sits down with Don to discuss the impact of COVID-19, vaccines, current happenings, and the future of UPHS.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 5 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.