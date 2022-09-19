Rail Safety Week promotes awareness around railroad crossings

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Canadian National Railway has kicked off its annual rail safety awareness campaign. The company is joining groups all across North America to bring awareness to the danger of unsafe behavior around railway properties, especially railroad crossings.

All this week, CN Police Service will be spreading important messages about rail safety in communities to help prevent train-related accidents and injuries.

“Look both ways, know that the train may be moving faster than it appears, pay attention to the signals, always obey the signs, especially yield signs, have situational awareness around the crossings, when near the crossings and always be aware that train movements can happen at any time,” said Gene Meyer, CN Railroad Police special agent.

National Rail Safety Week goes until September 25.

