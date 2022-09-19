Project: Keep Kids Warm looking for community donations

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for its 13th year and they’re looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm provides winter clothing to families in need in the west-end communities of Marquette County.

There are two ways the community can help. First is a financial contribution, or you can purchase new winter clothing for infants to age 18 and drop them at Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming.

“There are those families that have had some setbacks or stress in their lives and suddenly we become aware of that need,” said Richard Derby, Project: Keep Kids Warm program coordinator. “Once again, the community is surrounding us in very special ways to meet those needs and make sure that as those kids go into winter, they have the winter clothing that they need.”

Project: Keep Kids Warms works directly with west-end schools and other services to identify families in need of winter clothing. Last year, the project continued through the winter months.

