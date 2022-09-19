Project: Keep Kids Warm looking for community donations

Project Keep Kids Warm donation drop-off bin. In 2022, only new items are being accepted.
Project Keep Kids Warm donation drop-off bin. In 2022, only new items are being accepted.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for its 13th year and they’re looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm provides winter clothing to families in need in the west-end communities of Marquette County.

There are two ways the community can help. First is a financial contribution, or you can purchase new winter clothing for infants to age 18 and drop them at Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming.

“There are those families that have had some setbacks or stress in their lives and suddenly we become aware of that need,” said Richard Derby, Project: Keep Kids Warm program coordinator. “Once again, the community is surrounding us in very special ways to meet those needs and make sure that as those kids go into winter, they have the winter clothing that they need.”

Project: Keep Kids Warms works directly with west-end schools and other services to identify families in need of winter clothing. Last year, the project continued through the winter months.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Names released for two arrested near Covington for cocaine possession
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
Grow Maxx sign going up at the new facility
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
Celebrations for fall season commence at Draver Park.
Big Bay residents celebrate fall season at nearby park
A groovy VW Microbus
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

Latest News

MAPS Board
Marquette Area Public Schools Board encouraged by early enrollment numbers
TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 09/19/2022
Above seasonal temps, scattered showers and isolated storms into late Tuesday before cool polar...
Summer showers, warmth before cooling down towards fall
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette